Nord Finance Reaches Market Cap of $7.94 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Nord Finance has a market cap of $7.94 million and $401,242.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.64 or 0.00010181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00045799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00144860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00178910 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,778.33 or 1.00014830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,180,544 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars.

