Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Nordstrom posted earnings of ($1.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of JWN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,868,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.43. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

In other news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

