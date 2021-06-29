Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) CFO Purchases $13,978.31 in Stock

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) CFO Christopher Dean Jones purchased 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $13,978.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Dean Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Christopher Dean Jones purchased 1,498 shares of Nortech Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,830.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. 308,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.40. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nortech Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.97% of Nortech Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

