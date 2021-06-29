North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total transaction of C$103,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,027,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,868,535.80.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total transaction of C$102,750.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Martin Robert Ferron sold 31,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.10, for a total value of C$592,100.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The company has a market cap of C$559.45 million and a PE ratio of 12.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.75. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.55 and a one year high of C$21.30.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. Analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.25.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

