Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,100 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 203.0% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 73,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 49,220 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 63.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 167,932 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 315.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 124,864.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 59,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 59,935 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,121,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,613,605 shares of company stock valued at $196,801,895 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

