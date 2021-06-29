Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

