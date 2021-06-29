Northern Trust Corp Acquires 331,112 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,777,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,112 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $52,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

UMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

