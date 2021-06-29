Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,876 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of HollyFrontier worth $52,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,891 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth $353,067,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,544,000 after acquiring an additional 74,684 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $46,952,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFC stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.80. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HFC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

