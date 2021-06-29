Northern Trust Corp Sells 58,555 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,901,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,555 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $51,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,048,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

