Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of Portland General Electric worth $50,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 91.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

