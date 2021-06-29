Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 539,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $53,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,259,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.