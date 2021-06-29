Northland Securities Begins Coverage on FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE FGNA opened at $10.22 on Monday. FG New America Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FG New America Acquisition Company Profile
FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.
