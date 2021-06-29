Northland Securities Begins Coverage on FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE FGNA opened at $10.22 on Monday. FG New America Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15.

In other FG New America Acquisition news, President Kyle Cerminara purchased 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $59,921.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Hassan Baqar purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 30,392 shares of company stock valued at $329,242.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.