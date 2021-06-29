Northland Securities Begins Coverage on NewHold Investment (NASDAQ:NHIC)

Investment analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NewHold Investment (NASDAQ:NHIC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NHIC opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. NewHold Investment has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

Get NewHold Investment alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHIC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NewHold Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in NewHold Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewHold Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in NewHold Investment in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewHold Investment by 5,379.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,899 shares during the period.

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NewHold Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewHold Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.