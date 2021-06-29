Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,648,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,501,000 after acquiring an additional 300,444 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth $9,943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 91,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 85,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NWN. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.46. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.05.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

