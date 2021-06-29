Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.24

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.24 and last traded at $75.41, with a volume of 7212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVZMY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.89.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

