NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Short Interest Update

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NNRRF remained flat at $$6.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. NRC Group ASA has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76.

NRC Group ASA Company Profile

NRC Group ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure business in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. It provides rail, metro, tram, harbor, and road related infrastructure services, including groundwork, specialized track work, safety, electro, telecom, and signaling systems, as well as project management, construction, maintenance, environment services, concrete works, and fibers.

