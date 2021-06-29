NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Short Interest Update

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of NNRRF remained flat at $$6.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. NRC Group ASA has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76.
NRC Group ASA Company Profile
