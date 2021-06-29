Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock Holdings Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,633,000 after buying an additional 245,008 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 36.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 274.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 19,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,072,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,256,000 after buying an additional 190,631 shares in the last quarter.

NUAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at $961,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,006 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,722.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

