Nucleus Vision Reaches Market Cap of $10.85 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $10.85 million and $949,950.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

