Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 41,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,317. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $15.23.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
