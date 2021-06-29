Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 41,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,317. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 235.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 490,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 344,515 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $743,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $446,000.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

