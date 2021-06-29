NXM (NXM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $266.00

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $535.23 million and approximately $266.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can now be bought for $83.52 or 0.00233914 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,908,380 coins and its circulating supply is 6,408,205 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

