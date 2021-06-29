O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,042 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $647,266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 379.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

