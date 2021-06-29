O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 120.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,907 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Barclays by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,857 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $21,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Barclays by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,931,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 194,966.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Barclays by 34.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 225,020 shares during the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.62. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Investec raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

