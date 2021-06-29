O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,659 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth $104,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.3419 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

