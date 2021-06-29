O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 7,863 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after buying an additional 226,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Sysco by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of -152.44, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.