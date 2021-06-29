Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Up 4.5%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 26.50 and last traded at 26.45. 10,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,480,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at 25.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 30.92.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

