Ocean Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $281.35 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $281.35 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001279 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00056048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00020499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.88 or 0.00690720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039598 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

OCEAN is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

