Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Olin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Olin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Olin by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 49,695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Olin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,165.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLN traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,344. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.32. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.16.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

