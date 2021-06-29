Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Olin worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 651,765 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Olin by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,749,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,424,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,772,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

