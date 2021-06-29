Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Get Omeros alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. WBB Securities upped their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of OMER opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.55. Omeros has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $958.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. Omeros’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,162. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 495,817 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.