Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 33.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 564,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $37,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $30,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,110,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,817 shares of company stock worth $10,752,744. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

