Oppenheimer Weighs in on FedEx Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FedEx in a research note issued on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger expects that the shipping service provider will earn $4.80 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.68 EPS.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.31.

FDX stock opened at $293.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.77. FedEx has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.31%.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.