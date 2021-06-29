OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 1,333.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OptimumBank by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

