OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 1,333.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.50.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.66%.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.