Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 259.4% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of OTSKY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,777. Otsuka has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $23.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.42.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

