Oxen Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.65 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $49.65 million and approximately $245,611.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,467.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,237.74 or 0.06136185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.99 or 0.01475242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.48 or 0.00407154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00158202 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.15 or 0.00617389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.81 or 0.00435491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.76 or 0.00350345 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,673,069 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars.

