Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at HSBC

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) had its price objective hoisted by HSBC from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ozon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

Get Ozon alerts:

Ozon stock opened at $60.56 on Monday. Ozon has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZON. Index Venture Associates III Ltd acquired a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,608,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $178,903,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $125,908,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $82,372,000. Finally, Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $67,106,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.