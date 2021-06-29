Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PBMLF stock remained flat at $$1.94 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

