Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America comprises about 3.2% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Packaging Co. of America worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.64.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

