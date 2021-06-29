Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of Parkland stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.93. 559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.