Particl Trading 39.4% Higher Over Last Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last seven days, Particl has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $16.24 million and approximately $7,536.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00004586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009592 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.05 or 0.00393306 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,831,149 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,022 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

