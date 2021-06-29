Patientory (PTOY) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $34,062.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00020038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.51 or 0.00683550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00039045 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

