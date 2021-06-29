PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.57. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 92,457 shares.

Several research firms have commented on PDFS. Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,716,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 153,802 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 974,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

