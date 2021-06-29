Pengana Private Equity Trust (ASX:PE1) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03

Pengana Private Equity Trust (ASX:PE1) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Pengana Private Equity Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

