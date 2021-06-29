Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Betterware de Mexico were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Betterware de Mexico stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $49.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $142.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4761 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 363.83%.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

