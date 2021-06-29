Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $910.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report sales of $910.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $905.01 million to $921.10 million. Pentair posted sales of $713.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.81. 35,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,711. Pentair has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 105,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Pentair by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 39,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

