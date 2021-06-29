Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $4.98 Million in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,078,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,912,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,490,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000.

OTCMKTS:CLRMU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

