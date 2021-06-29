Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $4.45 Million Investment in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 459,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.04% of Locust Walk Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter worth $975,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter worth $952,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Locust Walk Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LWAC stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Locust Walk Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locust Walk Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.