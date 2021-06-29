Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $5.95 Million Investment in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000.

Shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

