Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 571,000 Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 571,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000.

OTCMKTS:KAIIU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

