Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $6.52 Million Position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 655,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,853,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $994,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,102,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000.

Shares of PMGMU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

