Periscope Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its stake in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,767 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in SC Health were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SC Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SC Health during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SC Health during the first quarter worth about $504,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SC Health during the first quarter worth about $1,798,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in SC Health by 63.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 547,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 212,287 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCPE stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07. SC Health Co. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.81.

SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

